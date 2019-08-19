A Rome woman is charged with felony shoplifting and another charged with felony party to a crime after items were stolen from Walmart on Redmond Circle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Belinda Fay Pilcher, 48, and Breanna Joyce Patterson, 21, both of 82 Blankenship Place, were arrested Sunday afternoon.
Pilcher is charged with felony theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor criminal trespass. She reportedly took undisclosed items from the store and was previously banned from the premises.
Patterson is charged with felony party to a crime after reportedly assisted Pilcher with loading the stolen items into her vehicle.
Pilcher remained in jail Monday morning on $3,500 bond.