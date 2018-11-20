A Rome woman was in jail facing drug charges Tuesday in connection with a raid on a Southern Street home.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jameka Lacole Wade, 28, of 118 Chambers St., is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, intent to distribute meth and misdemeanor cruelty to animals. She was being held pending a $10,100 bond.
Wade was arrested after the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force executed a search warrant Monday at 2131 Southern St. and found meth, digital scales and dogs in a state of neglect. Raymond Randy Brown, 57, a resident at that address, is facing the same charges along with probation and parole violations and was being held without bond.
Bond was set Tuesday for three other people charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and a sixth person, Barry Ellis, 56, of 210 Stonewall St., who is charged with felony meth possession. Ellis was being held pending a $5,700 bond; the others posted bail and were released.