From the Floyd County 911 Facebook page:
"Our center is having problems hearing & understanding Verizon cell phone customers. Their calls are breaking up & at times are inaudible. We have been advised by Verizon that there are currently 10 cell towers down in the Northwest Georgia area. There is no estimated time for this to be fixed per Verizon. If you are a Verizon customer & have an emergency calling 911 please bear with our dispatchers. They are doing their very best to get your information accurately. Thank you!"