Cellphone taken from unlocked car in Kroger parking lot
A Samsung Galaxy S5 was stolen from an unlocked Volkswagen Jetta parked in the Kroger parking lot at 1476 Turner McCall Blvd.
According to Rome police reports:
The owner of the phone reported it stolen around 4 a.m. Tuesday, after she discovered the phone was taken around midnight. The woman was in the store at the time of the theft.
A phone tracking application pinged the phone at an East 16th Street home. Officers went to the home but were unable to find anyone to ask about the phone.