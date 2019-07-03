A Cedartown woman is facing felony drug charges after she was pulled over for speeding Wednesday by Adairsville police.
According to Adairsville Police Department and Bartow County Jail records:
Dazmyn Lashawn Darden, 23, of 336 Cason Road 8 in Cedartown, was arrested Wednesday on Ga. 140 at Old Highway 140 in Adairsville after police conducting traffic enforcement near Old Shakerag Road saw her drive by at well over 60 mph.
Officers noticed "a very strong odor of unburnt marijuana" coming from the vehicle. A search turned up several bags of marijuana, a bag of cocaine, a large bag of ecstasy pills, and a set of digital scales.
Darden is charged with the felonies possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
She's also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, speeding and cracked windshield.
Darden was released from jail Wednesday on a $16,825 bond.