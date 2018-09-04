Cedartown woman charged with bringing drugs into jail
A Cedartown woman accused of bringing drugs into the Floyd County Jail was awarded a $5,700 bond Tuesday but was being held for the Polk County Sheriff's Office on unspecified charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Katie Neshea Boyer, 36, of 308 E. Queen St., in Cedartown, was arrested Monday afternoon at Redmond Regional Hospital after admitting she had methamphetamine and marijuana at the jail.
Boyer is charged with two felony counts of crossing the guard line with contraband, felony meth possession and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.