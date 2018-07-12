Cedartown woman arrested on forgery warrant
A Cedartown woman who reportedly gave a Rome woman's name to police during a traffic stop was being held in jail Thursday pending a $7,900 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Terita Mitchell, 31, of 711 Canal Court in Cedartown, was arrested on warrants Wednesday charging her with felony first-degree forgery, felony false statements in writing, misdemeanor giving a false name and date of birth and driving on a suspended license.
Mitchell wrote the other woman's name and information on a citation to hide her own identity during a May 1 traffic stop at Georgia Highlands College.