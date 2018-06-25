Cedartown woman accused of forging prescription
A Cedartown woman who allegedly tried to use a forged prescription to get drugs at Walgreens was in jail Monday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jessi Lee Puckett, 28, of 3588 Piedmont Highway, Lot 128, in Cedartown, was arrested just before 6:30 a.m. Monday at the drug store on Martha Berry Boulevard.
Puckett altered a prescription given to her at Floyd Medical Center's emergency room to add Dilaudid, forged the doctor's signature and presented it to the pharmacist. When police were called, she offered the officer money to release her.
Puckett is charged with the felonies forgery and bribery. She's also facing misdemeanor charges of attempting to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud or forgery.