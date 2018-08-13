Cedartown woman accused of breaking hospital phone
A Cedartown woman accused of causing a ruckus at Redmond Regional Medical Center early Monday morning was being held in jail pending a $3,500 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Ebony Elice Stocks, 30, of 209 Forrest Court in Cedartown, was arrested at the 501 Redmond Road facility just before 5 a.m. Monday. Police said she was cursing and screaming when she grabbed one of the hospital's phones and threw it against the wall, shattering it.
Stocks is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and felony criminal damage to property in the second degree.