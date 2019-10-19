A 36-year-old Cedartown man was charged with exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents from an incident that occurred in September of 2017.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Lee Ragsdale of 4306 Collard Valley Road did "knowingly and willingly exploit the 73-year-old victim by means of deception when he used the victim's resources without authority," the report stated. "The accused forged and altered checks belonging to the victim for the purpose of obtaining money for his own personal use."