A Cedartown man was arrested at the Relax Inn on Monday on a long list of drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Antron Deangelow Rowland, 35, of 611 Robert L. Parks Blvd., possessed multiple drugs while the backseat passenger in a vehicle.
Rowland is charged with felonies possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and misdemeanors possession of marijuana, drugs not in the original container and an open container violation. He remained in jail without bond Tuesday afternoon.