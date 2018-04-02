Cedartown man, Euharlee woman charged in prolonged incident at Wax Road, no one shot
A Cedartown man is in jail this morning following an incident on Wax Road Sunday night that tied up police and rescue units for several hours.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Kody Lane Gravett, 22, of 591 Mountain Home Road in Cedartown, is charged with robbery, first-degree burglary, criminal trespass and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.
Kristin Marie Strickland, 19, of 276 Milam Bridge Road in Euharlee, is facing two counts of party to a crime. Floyd County Police spokesman Jerome Poole said she is accused of dropping Gravett off at the home he intended to rob.
Previous report from 7:22 p.m. Sunday:
Two people are in custody after SWAT was called to a prolonged incident on the 2800 block of Wax Road. The initial call at 5:12 PM said a person had been shot by a homeowner during a break in but Floyd County Police Chief Mark Wallace said no one was shot.