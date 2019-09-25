A Cedartown man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in Rome on Sept. 5.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Henry DeJuan Ferrell, 37, of 230 Plantation Ave. was arrested Tuesday on Georgia Highway 101 near Shadowood Circle on a felony aggravated assault charge.
Rome police issued arrest warrants earlier this month after Ferrell shot a woman around 5 p.m. near 110 E. 15th St. The woman was taken to Floyd Medical Center with a bullet wound in her shoulder.
As previously reported, Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said the injury was not life-threatening.
According to Burnett, the woman was found on Maple Avenue, a short distance away from the scene of the shooting. Investigators were called in and witnesses identified the shooter as Ferrell.
Scanner traffic indicated the incident was related to a domestic issue. The woman was walking down the street when shots rang out and she was hit in the shoulder. She sought help at a nearby house on Maple.
Ferrell remained in jail Wednesday afternoon without bond.