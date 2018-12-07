A Cedartown man was arrested on the 1300 block of Maple Street late Thursday and faces possession of a firearm by convicted felon and drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Markus Demon Watkins, 40, of 213 Elizabeth Street, Cedartown, is charged with felony possession of ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Police say he had several pills and the marijuana inside a mason jar along with scales and several baggies.
He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of drug related objects and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.