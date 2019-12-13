A 43-year-old Cedartown man is being held on a $5,700 bond after allegedly leading police on a chase down Martha Berry Highway at about 2 a.m. Friday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nery Rolando Perez Lucas, of 204 Cobb St., was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer after an officer tried to pull him over for failure to stay in his lane and he continued down U.S. 27 into Polk County for eight miles at speeds in excess of 80 mph before stopping at Booger Hollow Road.
He also was charged with misdemeanor failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.