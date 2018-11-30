A man was stopped by Rome police traveling north on Ga 100 for driving without a tag and charged with felony possession after police say they found two bags of marijuana in his vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports
Thomas Gordon Wirtzfeld Jr., 20, of 4595 Broad St., was stopped when police saw his vehicle did not have a tag. During the stop police smelled a strong odor and found two bags of marijuana weighing over an ounce as well as a marijuana cigarette in his car. Wirtzfeld also admitted to not having any insurance for his car.
Wirtzfeld is being charged with felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor driving with no insurance.