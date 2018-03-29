Cedartown man accused of having ecstasy
A Cedartown man was arrested early Thursday morning after a search of his vehicle during a traffic stop led police to the discovery of three ec-stasy pills.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Isaiah Alphonzo Sullivan, 23, of 802A Cherokee Circle, Cedartown, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. He is charged with felony posses-sion of a Schedule I controlled substance, along with misdemeanor driving without a license in his possession and no brake lights.
He was pulled over near the intersection of North Second Avenue and West Fifth Street due to his right brake light being out. Police searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana.
He was released from jail Thursday morning on a $5,700 bond.