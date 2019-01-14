A member of the Gangster Disciples gang was sentenced to three years and one month in prison as well as three years of probation for possessing a firearm while a convicted felon.
Jermaine Courtney Brown pleaded guilty to the charges in September and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Harold L. Murphy.
According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, the charges and other information presented in court:
On January 30, 2018, Cedartown police noticed Brown walking along an intersection and were aware of an outstanding failure to appear arrest warrant for Brown, stemming from an arrest in February 2017 for possessing a firearm as a felon.
Brown ran when he saw the officers and after a short chase, Brown was apprehended. As the officers took Brown into custody, he stated that he was carrying a gun in his pants. He also asked one of the officers, “can’t you just throw [the firearm] in the bushes? I already have too many charges on me.”
In addition to recovering a loaded Taurus .45 caliber handgun, the officers recovered approximately 26.9 grams of marijuana and a digital scale.