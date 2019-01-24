A man and woman face felony shoplifting charges after allegedly attempting to take more than $600 worth of merchandise from the Walmart on Redmond Circle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bruneca Tyrone McClendon, 41, and Elizabeth Ann Porter, 35, both of Cedartown attempted to leave the Walmart with more than $650 in merchandise Wednesday afternoon but were caught by store loss control personnel who notified 911 and gave a description of the vehicle. Police later stopped the couple at the intersection of Redmond Circle and John Maddox Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities were able to recover all of the stolen merchandise.