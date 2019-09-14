An Alabama man is charged with child molestation after an incident in June of this year.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Ivory Ka'Andre Starr, 19, of 220 County Road 628, Cedar Bluff, Alabama, pinned the victim against a wall and would not let her go until she "gave him a kiss." He also grabbed her by the arm and would not let her go. The victim was under 16 and Starr was 19 at the time.
Starr is charged with felony child molestation, sexual battery of a child under 16-years-old, misdemeanor simple battery, simple assault.