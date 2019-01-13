A Cave Spring woman facing drug charges was in jail Sunday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Whitney Breann Nelson, 21, of 2 Padlock Mountain Road in Cave Spring, was arrested Sunday morning in the parking lot of McDonald's, 2215 Shorter Ave.
Nelson struck a vehicle on the lot and police smelled marijuana coming from her car. A search turned up an unidentified "Schedule I substance" and marijuana in her purse.
She is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and the misdemeanors DUI drugs and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.