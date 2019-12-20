According to Floyd County Police, a Cave Spring woman died in a wreck that took place around 5:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Booger Hollow Road and Lumpkin Road.
Julia Pope, 38, was travelling northbound on her 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle with another motorcyclist when she entered the wrong lane of traffic. The driver of a southbound 2016 GMC Sierra was unable to drive off the road to avoid a collision and hit Pope head on.
Pope was ejected from her motorcycle and died at the scene from injuries.
The driver of the GMC Sierra, 68-year-old Kent Allen Harris, suffered no injuries and will not be charged in the crash.
The second motorcyclist was not involved in the incident.
Floyd County Police and emergency crews reopened Booger Hollow Road at 8 p.m.