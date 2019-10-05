A 50-year-old Cave Spring woman was charged with cocaine possession and possession of a Schedule 4 controlled substance, along with misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane and drugs not in original container.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kellie Davis McGinty, of 1226 Davis Road, was unable to stay in her lane on Lyons Bridge Road Friday night at about 11:15 p.m. When she was pulled over, she was thought to be under the influence of drugs.
"Accused was found to be in possession of white rock-like substance, suspected of being crack cocaine," the report said. "Accused was also in possession of two pills which were not in the original container, which is thought to be a Schedule 4 narcotic."
She was being held on a $5,700 blanket property bond.