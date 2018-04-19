Cave Spring man now facing homicide by vehicle charge resulting from April 6 wreck
A Cave Spring man now faces a misdemeanor second-degree homicide by vehicle charge stemming from a wreck April 6 that claimed the life of Amber Yother, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy David Patnode, 34, failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersec-tion of Blacks Bluff Road and Georgia Loop Friday night April 6 striking another vehicle. Yother was a passenger in the pickup truck Patnode was driving. She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at Floyd Medical Center.
Patnode and a 12-year old passenger were both taken to FMC for treatment of injuries sustained in the wreck.
The driver of the other vehicle, Sheila Barrett, 61, of Cedartown, was taken to Redmond Regional Medical Center for treatment of what turned out to be relatively minor injuries.
When Patnode was arrested Wednesday night, he was also charged with theft by taking and criminal trespassing for taking clothing valued at approximately $1,500 from an America Thrift Store used clothing collec-tion bin outside a business on Alabama Highway.
Patnode was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Thursday morning.