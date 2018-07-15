Cave Spring man, Lindale woman charged with having stolen car
A Floyd County couple charged with being in a stolen car were in jail Sunday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jordan Winn Bryant, 35, of 20 Rome Road in Cave Spring, was driving a stolen car when police stopped him Saturday afternoon at Hi-Tech Fuel, 4428 Martha Berry Highway.
He was served with three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear in court and charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property.
Summer Dae Hamilton, 27, of 4 North Terrace in Lindale, was riding in the car that police said she knew or should have known was stolen. She also was charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property.