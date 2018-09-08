Breaking News
Cave Spring man jailed on aggravated stalking charge
A Cave Spring man who reportedly violated a protective order just hours after it was issued is behind bars at the Floyd County Jail without bond today.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kerry Joe Itson, 37, of 828 McGhee Bend Road, Cave Spring, was charged with felony aggravated stalking. A victim took out a protective order around 9 a.m. Thursday that forbids Itson from having any contact with the victim. That same afternoon, a warrant for his arrest claims he started to call and text the victim in violation of the order.