A 41-year-old Cave Spring man is being held without bond on five charges stemming from an altercation involving a handgun Friday on Mill Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Adams Flemister, of 194 Mill Road, was charged with felony possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, felony terroristic threats and acts, felony aggravated assault, battery-family violence and sexual battery.
"During an altercation, the accused did cause injury to the victim by striking her in the head with a handgun, biting her breast and possibly breaking her toe," the report stated. "The accused threatened to blow the victim's brains out."
Flemister also allegedly grabbed the woman violently and choked her "to the point she was no longer able to breath."