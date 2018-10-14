A Cave Spring man accused of punching someone in the face was in jail Sunday night on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail and Cave Spring Police Department reports:
Denton Forrest Watson, 24, of 4A Mill St., was arrested outside a house on Park Street Saturday night following a fight in which he threatened to kill the other person. He punched the victim in the mouth, causing bleeding and swollen lips and gums.
Police found him with a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine and a bottle with 18 clonazepam pills not prescribed to him.
Watson is charged with 18 counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of meth and felony terroristic threats. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of battery, possession of a drug-related object and drugs not kept in the original container.