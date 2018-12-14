A Cave Spring man charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and theft by receiving stolen property.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Carlton Hestely, 38, of 8815 Cave Spring-Cedartown Road, Cave Spring, was arrested at his home Thursday afternoon with meth, a small quantity of marijuana and assorted pills not in an original container. He was also determined to have been in possession of stolen items valued in excess of $1,500.
In addition to the felony counts Hestely was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drugs not in an original container and possession of drug related objects.