A Cave Spring man was arrested at the East Rome Walmart Tuesday, accused of stealing several items and attempting to flee an officer.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jordan Winn Bryant, 36, of 20 Rome Road, was spotted by an officer running out of the store with items concealed in his clothing. The officer told Bryant to stop, but he ran. Bryant was caught and found to have taken vanilla extract, gel pens and a set of bed sheets.
Bryant is charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting. He was being held without bond Wednesday.