Cave Spring man charged with exploitation of an elder
A Cave Spring man is being held in the Floyd County Jail is charged with felony exploitation of an elder after a series of events at a home in Cave Spring.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Aron Trotter, 33, of 550 Henson Road, is alleged to have caused physical injury to a 74-year old man and then prevented him from getting up to make a call to 911 Tuesday morning.
In addition to the felony exploitation charge, Trotter was charged with misdemeanors for battery and hindering a 911 call.