Cave Spring man arrested on two assault charges
A Cave Spring man has been jailed on two felony counts of aggravated assault following an incident at a home on Buttermilk Road outside of Cave Spring.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Trey Alan Rogers, 27, of 750 Buttermilk Road, was arrested at his home late Monday night after a domestic dispute where he threatened to inflict serious physical injury to a victim while holding a firearm. Rogers was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of making terroristic threats, a felony for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and a felony probation violation. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for simple assault.
Rogers was being held in the Floyd County Jail Tuesday night without bond.