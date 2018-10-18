A Cave Spring man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond to face a felony charge of theft by taking a motor vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alexander Drew Osborne, 25, of 21 Mill Street, turned himself in at the Floyd County Jail Wednesday evening.
A warrant was issued for Osborne's arrest alleging that he took a 2010 Honda Civic, valued at $8,000 from a residence on Coosawattee Avenue in West Rome May 17 and has failed to return it to the victim.
Osborne also faces a misdemeanor probation violation.