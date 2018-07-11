Catoosa man charged with entering auto at Rome hospital
A Ringgold man has been jailed in Rome on a felony entering an auto charge following an investigation into an incident at a Rome hospital in May.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Andrew Jerry Collins, 29, of 31 Edwards Lane, Ringgold, was picked up from the Catoosa County Jail Tuesday and taken to Rome where he is accused of entering the automobile of a Summerville woman which was on the lot of a Rome hospital on May 29.
He allegedly rummaged through the vehicle and some of the victim's belongings with the intent to commit a theft.
Collins is also being held without bond for authorities in Chattooga County.