Catoosa couple charged with attempting to get items to son in Floyd County Prison
Two residents of Ringgold were jailed briefly Friday after attempting to smuggle items to their son who is incarcerated in Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Frank Lynn Giles, 60, and Brenda Ann Giles, 63, both of 203 Grace Ave., Ringgold, were each charged with one felony count of bringing items prohibited for possession by inmates after going to the Rome Civic Center on March 26 and putting eight pair of socks, a pair of shorts, five packs of cigarettes, three lighters, some generic allergy relief medicine and several plastic bags among firewood stored at the Civic Center.
Warrants for their arrest allege the items were intended for their son, Frank Lynn Giles, who is an inmate at the Floyd County Prison. Inmates from the prison typically work clean up details at the Civic Center.
Both Giles were released from the Floyd County Jail Friday on $10,000 bond each.