Catalytic converters taken from 2 vehicles
Vehicles belonging to two businesses had catalytic converters taken off of them, and repairs for each were valued between $800 and $900.
According to Rome police reports:
A white 2001 Ford F-250 belonging to Comcast had its catalytic con-verter stolen sometime between Friday and Wednesday afternoon while it was parked at the business, 707 E. First St. Repairs were valued at $900.
Then, sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, a 2000 Ford Econoline van belonging to Kids Stop had its catalytic convert-er stolen while it was parked at the business, 1700 Dean Ave. Repairs were valued at $800.