A 26-year-old Cartersville woman accused of taking a $7 item from Chuck's Corner Store on South Broad Street and allegedly being found in possession of Xanax.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Reba Ann Wright, of 225 Stonewall St., is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and drugs not in original container after police were called to the store at 200 S. Broad St. at 6:07 p.m.
She is is being held on a $3,500 property bond.