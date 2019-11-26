Two men were arrested early Tuesday -- one charged with armed robbery -- after a robbery at a North Tennessee Street gas station in Cartersville.
According to the Cartersville Police Department:
Just before 10 a.m. a man entered the Marathon gas station at 1139 Tennesee St. with a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. Tabori Talley then fled with "an unknown amount of cash" and within five minutes was arrested at his home on Mountain Chase Drive
Jerbontay Cameron was also arrested. Cameron had a warrant for probation violation. There was no indication whether or not Cameron was involved in the crime.
No one, including the cashier was injured during the incident, CPD Lt. Mike Bettikofer said.