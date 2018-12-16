A Cartersville man accused of using a stolen credit card at both Rome Walmarts was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Christopher Moses McCloud, 36, of 21 Mountain View Court in Cartersville, was arrested Saturday on two felony warrants charging him with financial transaction card fraud.
McCloud is charged with using, on July 19, a credit card stolen from a Cartersville man to charge $61.77 at the West Rome Walmart on Redmond Circle and $52.58 at the East Rome Walmart on Cartersville Highway.