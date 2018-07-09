Cartersville man dies after shooting incident
According to Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap, Stanley Burton Smith, 61, of Cartersville, died Monday morning in an Atlanta hospital. Smith had been taken by air ambulance to the hospital on Saturday after he shot and killed a 62 year-old woman and then shot himself. Investigators confirm that the woman was shot numerous times by Smith in an apparent domestic dispute. The two were living together at 39 Young St. prior to this incident.
The woman's name has not been released as her next of kin notification has not been made. The Bartow County Sheriff's Office continues to work the active investigation into the events leading up to the shooting on Young Street near Cartersville Saturday.