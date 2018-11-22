A Carroll County man is accused of entering a home in Floyd County back in October with the intent to rob the residents.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kaleb Kentrell Kidd, 22, of 207 Simonton Road, Carrollton, is charged with felony burglary and felony aggravated assault. He allegedly broke into a home and stood by with another male suspect while a silver pistol was pointed at the victims in the bedroom, putting them in fear of their lives.
He was transferred from the Carroll County Jail to the Floyd County Jail Wednesday night where he is being held without bond.