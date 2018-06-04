Car theft reported at Baymont Inn
A guest staying at the Baymont Inn, 2209 Shorter Ave., reported Sunday that someone stole his white 2006 Cadillac SRX from the parking lot.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The victim said the theft happened sometime between 1:15 and 11:00 a.m. Sunday.
He told police that he and his wife had invited a woman and her teen daughter to their room Saturday evening for conversation. Later, when he went to check something in his car, he noticed the key on his key chain had been replaced with another one and the vehicle was gone from the parking lot.