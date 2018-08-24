Car fire under investigation
Floyd County police are trying to find out more about a vehicle fire on Ireland Drive early Thursday.
According to Floyd County police reports:
Shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday, Floyd County police officers were dispatched to Ireland Drive for a vehicle fire. When officers got on scene, they found the vehicle had been destroyed by the blaze. Due to the damage, officers were not able to identify the type of vehicle or who may belong to.
The body of the vehicle seemed to match that of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a Jeep Commander has recently been reported stolen.