Calls to 911 lead to Rome woman's arrest
A Rome woman was in jail without bond Sunday night after several 911 calls reporting her behavior brought police to her location on Cooper Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Marissa Nicole Couch, 25, of 25 Clover St., is charged with felony entering auto and the misdemeanors pedestrian under the influence and disorderly conduct.
Couch had trouble walking and standing as she wandered around the Cooper Drive and Homes Road area, and she entered a brown Ford pickup truck on the lot of Loyd's Rome Towing and Auto Repair with intent to commit a theft.