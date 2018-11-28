Rodney Jogno Patio

A woman’s call to 911 about a suspicious man led to a drug arrest early Wednesday morning.

According to Floyd County jail/Rome Police reports:

Rodney Jogno Patio, 29, of 14 Joe Lewis Blvd in Rome, was arrested at 203 Highway 411 East after police found drugs in his shoes. Police had been responding to a 911 call from a woman who had been solicited for a ride by a suspicious male at the nearby Walmart.

Patio, who had an active warrant, is also charged with felony possession of synthetic marijuana and a probation violation, as well as misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

