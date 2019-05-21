A North Hollywood man has been arrested in Rome after attempting to obtain dangerous drugs through fraudulent means.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Marcel Tyler Jr., 31, of 1302 Arlington Avenue, North Hollywood, California, was arrested on Shorter Avenue Monday afternoon when he went into a local pharmacy with fake prescriptions for an undisclosed drug.
During the course of the investigation, police recovered a small amount of marijuana from Tyler's clothing and discovered that he was a fugitive from justice.
Tyler is charged with felony attempt to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and fugitive from justice.