Calhoun man, 70, charged with threatening police officers
A 70-year-old Calhoun man accused of repeatedly calling the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission was in jail without bond Sunday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Dale Henson, 70, of 1442 U.S. Highway 41 North in Calhoun, was arrested on a warrant Saturday in connection with the July 30 incident. Police said he repeatedly called the Regional Commission office on Jackson Hill and left over 40 voice mails threatening to hurt or kill specific members of the Calhoun Police Department.
Henson is facing a felony charge of terroristic threats and a misdemeanor charge of making harassing communications.