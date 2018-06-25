Calhoun man charged with methamphetamine possession
A Calhoun man is charged with felony methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor criminal trespass after he reportedly tossed a baggie of meth when police pulled up to a property he’d been evicted from, Floyd County Jail reports stated.
According to the reports:
John William Dixon, 44, had recently been evicted from a Pierce Hill Road residence. He was at the residence when police arrived and an officer stated he witnessed Dixon discard the drugs and baggie.