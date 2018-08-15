Calhoun man accused of shoplifting at Tractor Supply
A Calhoun man is facing several felony charges after police reportedly caught him stealing a $140 pair of boots from Tractor Supply.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Joshua Wilson Crabtree, 26, of a Rock Creek Road address in Calhoun, had a gun with him while he was shoplifting at the supply store at 420 Highway 411. Police found methamphetamine when they arrested him a short distance away from the store, and a search at the jail turned up marijuana in his sock.
Crabtree is facing felony charges of meth possession, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and crossing the guard line with contraband. He's also charged with the misdemeanors shoplifting, possession of marijuana and possession of a drug-related object.