At least two people were shot during an altercation among several individuals after a card game was started in front of one of the homes on East 13th Street near Crane Street Sunday night.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
One gun shot victim was found lying on the side walk on East 13th Street when officers arrived at about 11 p.m. and a bystander was found with a gunshot to his right hand after he had tried to flee the scene.
“I asked (the victim) what happened, to which he stated that he was in the area on foot when he overheard an argument and then shortly thereafter he said he heard multiple gun shots,” the report stated. “He then said that he began to run away and this is when he was struck on his hand by a stray bullet.”
After the officer advised the injured witness to seek medical treatment at the hospital, he talked to a woman who was hosting the card game with three unidentified women whose names she did not know.
The witness told the officer that after several males nearby got into an altercation, she tried to intervene in an effort to stop the fight when she suddenly heard gun fire and began to run.
“She fell to the ground and thought that she had been shot in the crossfire,” the report stated, adding the woman was not injured.
The woman stated she was new to the area and was not acquainted with any of her neighbors.
There were also several vehicles damaged with windows busted out from the gun fire. The side fender of a Toyota Matrix was damaged, reportedly from someone falling into it.
Officers observed several surveillance cameras on the corners of the surrounding buildings, one of which was pointed in the general area of where the shooting occurred. The scene was turned over to the Rome Police Department’s investigative division for further scene processing and documentation.
No arrests were made and it was not know at press time whether any of the suspects were treated at the hospital or how badly they were injured.